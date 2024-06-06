74,164 Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Acquired by Tairen Capital Ltd

Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,164 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,000. Five9 comprises 0.4% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd owned 0.10% of Five9 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Five9 by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Five9 by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Five9 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.87.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 558,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 0.81. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $92.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.70.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.