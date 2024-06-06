7,463 Shares in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 177,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 109,265 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 162,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 18,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of HASI stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 15.60 and a quick ratio of 15.61.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.82.

View Our Latest Report on HASI

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.