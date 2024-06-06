89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading 8.3% Higher

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 1,263,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,113,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETNB. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

89bio Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.11.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in 89bio by 11.8% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,766,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,603,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,241 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,264,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after buying an additional 295,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

