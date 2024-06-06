ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.400-3.500 EPS.

ABM Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ABM opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.50. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,490 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

