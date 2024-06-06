ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.400-3.500 EPS.
ABM Industries Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE:ABM opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.50. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $53.05.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.
ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.
