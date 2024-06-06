Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 191.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,024 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 5.5% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $292.81. The stock had a trading volume of 595,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,368. The company has a market capitalization of $196.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.85. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.00.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

