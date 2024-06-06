Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Insider Sells $648,584.00 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $166.59 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.72 and a 12 month high of $184.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.