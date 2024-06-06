Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.40.

Aemetis Price Performance

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $3.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $143.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.23. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $8.99.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $72.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aemetis

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 51,580 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $180,014.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aemetis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 58.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 691,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 253,745 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 10,391.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 74,298 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

