Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $6.60 on Monday. Affimed has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $100.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWA LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

