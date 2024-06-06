Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.32. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.85.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

