Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Has $9.73 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,740 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 6.2% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $3,628,694,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,049,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,099 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,915,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 553,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $365,628,000 after purchasing an additional 352,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,180,016,000 after buying an additional 323,346 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $845.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.00.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $12.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $847.22. 607,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,985,385. The firm has a market cap of $375.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $755.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $709.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $510.57 and a 12-month high of $849.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

