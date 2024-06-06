Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,199 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $14,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $116.41. 703,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,395. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 108.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.98%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

