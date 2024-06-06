ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ALLETE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,068,000 after purchasing an additional 130,113 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 829,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,801,000 after acquiring an additional 101,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,848,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

ALLETE Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ALLETE stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.97. 420,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,572. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $403.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.79%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

