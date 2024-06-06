Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.71.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of ALSN opened at $75.47 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 307.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

