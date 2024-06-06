Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.61. Almacenes Éxito shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 194 shares traded.

Almacenes Éxito Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71.

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Almacenes Éxito Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almacenes Éxito

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.0085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Almacenes Éxito during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Almacenes Éxito during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

About Almacenes Éxito

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

