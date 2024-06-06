Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is American International Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,478,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,695 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $208,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $178.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,242,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,612,500. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.83 and a 52-week high of $179.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock worth $32,177,952. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

