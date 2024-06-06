Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $178.61 and last traded at $177.86. Approximately 4,127,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 21,515,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $32,177,952 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,917,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,327 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

