American International Group Inc. Has $14.89 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,121 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 13,822 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $14,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,612 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,077 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $66.31. 5,498,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,195. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $61.23 and a one year high of $80.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average of $72.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

View Our Latest Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.