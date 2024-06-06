American International Group Inc. Has $15.11 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 502,079 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $15,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

HP Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HPQ traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,319,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,229,975. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

