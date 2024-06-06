American International Group Inc. Has $17.73 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,669 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Dynatrace worth $17,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,515,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 11,824.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,604 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,868,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,205,000 after purchasing an additional 956,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $45,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.68. 4,949,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,632. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 89.77, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.54.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

