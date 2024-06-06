American International Group Inc. Has $22.11 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,776 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $22,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

EOG traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,406,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,943. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.34 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.