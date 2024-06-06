American International Group Inc. Has $30.53 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $30,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,442,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,203,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $15,681,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

Synopsys Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $26.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $588.14. 1,131,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,710. The company has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.93, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $557.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $416.87 and a one year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

