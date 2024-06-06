American International Group Inc. Has $44.72 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $44,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 98.7% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,270,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,710. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.55.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.