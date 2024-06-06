American International Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $64,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,942,784,000 after purchasing an additional 117,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,879,982,000 after acquiring an additional 266,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,966,304,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,548,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,217,681,000 after acquiring an additional 80,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $2,101,848,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of INTU stock traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $572.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,930. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.30 and a 52-week high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $623.66 and its 200-day moving average is $623.39.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $525,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,908 shares of company stock valued at $54,521,562. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.41.

Get Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.