American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Lincoln Electric worth $16,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $336,627,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,831 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $34,850,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 25,909.0% during the 4th quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,040,000 after acquiring an additional 178,254 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,853,000 after acquiring an additional 174,278 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.30. The stock had a trading volume of 303,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,441. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.92. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $261.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Stories

