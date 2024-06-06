American International Group Inc. Sells 2,077 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 386.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after purchasing an additional 47,401 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,921,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.72. 1,336,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.44.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

