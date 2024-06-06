American International Group Inc. Sells 4,337 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 335,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $57,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $196.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,904,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,464. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $178.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $18,286,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

