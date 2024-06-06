American International Group Inc. Sells 6,499 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $25,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $33.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,531,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,066,552. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

