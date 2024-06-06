American International Group Inc. Sells 6,732 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of XPO worth $13,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of XPO stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.00. 1,118,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. XPO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $130.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XPO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.