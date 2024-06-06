American International Group Inc. Sells 735 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $13,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,015,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Exelon by 507.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,161,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,505,000 after buying an additional 2,641,756 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 501.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,290,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,571,000 after buying an additional 1,909,731 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Exelon by 112.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,910,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,213,000 after buying an additional 1,011,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,758,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,800. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

