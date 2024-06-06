American International Group Inc. Sells 8,063 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of AECOM worth $17,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $98.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -948.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.09.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.