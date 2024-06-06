American International Group Inc. Sells 8,063 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,324 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of AECOM worth $17,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.
AECOM Price Performance
Shares of ACM stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $98.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -948.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.09.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AECOM Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM
In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
AECOM Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
