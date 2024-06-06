American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $19,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 10,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,067,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $5,393,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LII. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lennox International from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.62.

In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennox International stock traded up $11.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $499.07. 174,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,456. The business has a 50-day moving average of $480.18 and a 200 day moving average of $457.01. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.05 and a fifty-two week high of $513.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.49%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

