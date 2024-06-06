Aminex (LON:AEX) Shares Down 6.5%

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Approximately 6,208,980 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 7,476,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.93 ($0.02).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.02. The stock has a market cap of £75.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.

