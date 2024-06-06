AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 118.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 29,603.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.96. 632,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $112.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.17.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

