Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises about 0.5% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 154.8% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.9 %

SNOW stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,064,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,347,068. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.43 and its 200-day moving average is $179.30. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.41 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,880 shares of company stock valued at $12,890,065 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

