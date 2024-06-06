Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 109.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock remained flat at $57.84 during midday trading on Thursday. 301,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,371. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.