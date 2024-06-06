Analysts Set UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Price Target at $40.80

Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULS shares. UBS Group began coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

UL Solutions stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. UL Solutions has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

In other news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 89,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James M. Shannon purchased 7,142 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,142 shares in the company, valued at $199,976. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 89,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 199,997 shares of company stock worth $5,599,916 in the last quarter.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

