Analysts’ Upgrades for June 6th (ALX, ARDX, BDX, BIDU, BR, CRL, GRVY, IDT, LXRX, NICE)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, June 6th:

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

