Analysts’ Upgrades for June 6th (ALX, ARDX, BDX, BIDU, BR, CRL, GRVY, IDT, LXRX, NICE)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, June 6th:
Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
IDT (NYSE:IDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
