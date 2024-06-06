Analyzing Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) & Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP)

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) and Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and Leatt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zapp Electric Vehicles Group N/A N/A -$222.10 million N/A N/A Leatt $47.24 million 0.96 $800,000.00 ($0.17) -42.94

Leatt has higher revenue and earnings than Zapp Electric Vehicles Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.6% of Leatt shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Leatt shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and Leatt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zapp Electric Vehicles Group N/A N/A N/A Leatt -2.32% -2.56% -2.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and Leatt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zapp Electric Vehicles Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Leatt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leatt has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Leatt beats Zapp Electric Vehicles Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited operates an electric motorcycle company. Its i300 is the first in a suite of electric two-wheelers that the company plans to bring to market. It offers a direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). The company sells its product the i300, to customers online and delivered to the home, as well as provides at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand, with additional office in Paris, France.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides helmets for head and brain protection; and body armor products, including chest protectors, full upper body protectors, upper body protection vests, back protectors, knee braces, knee and elbow guards, off-road motorcycle boots, and mountain biking shoes. In addition, the company offers other products, parts, and accessories, such as goggles; toolbelt, duffel, gear, helmet bags, hats, and hydration kits; casual clothing, caps, and sunglasses; and apparel that comprises suits, jackets, jerseys, pants, shorts, socks, and gloves, as well as aftermarket support products. Further, it acts as the original equipment manufacturer for personal protective equipment sold by other brands. The company's products are used by riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. It sells its products to customers through a network of distributors and retailers; and direct to end consumers through digital channels and online store at leatt.com. The company was formerly known as Treadzone, Inc. and changed its name to Leatt Corporation in May 2005. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

