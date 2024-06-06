Analyzing Lufax (NYSE:LU) & Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL)

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) and Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of Lufax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lufax and Magic Empire Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $4.82 billion 0.27 $125.31 million ($0.14) -15.93 Magic Empire Global $13.79 million 0.90 -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Magic Empire Global.

Lufax has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magic Empire Global has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lufax and Magic Empire Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 3 1 0 2.00 Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lufax currently has a consensus target price of $6.40, suggesting a potential upside of 187.00%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and Magic Empire Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax -2.17% -0.72% -0.27% Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Magic Empire Global beats Lufax on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Magic Empire Global

Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services by acting as global coordinator, bookrunner, lead manager, or underwriter. It also offers corporate services, which include accounting and financial reporting advisory, company secretarial services, internal control enhancement, investor relations advisory, and other consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

