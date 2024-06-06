Analyzing Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Workday and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday 19.66% 5.78% 2.81% SilverSun Technologies -2.17% -14.96% -6.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Workday and SilverSun Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 1 6 20 0 2.70 SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Workday currently has a consensus target price of $283.96, suggesting a potential upside of 33.65%. Given Workday’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Workday is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Workday has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Workday and SilverSun Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $7.26 billion 7.73 $1.38 billion $5.55 38.28 SilverSun Technologies $54.52 million 1.59 -$1.07 million ($0.22) -74.13

Workday has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies. SilverSun Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Workday, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Workday shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Workday beats SilverSun Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workday

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. It also provides spend management solutions that help organizations to streamline supplier selection and contracts, manage indirect spend, and build and execute sourcing events, such as requests for proposals; expense management solutions to submit and approve expenses; and a suite of human capital management applications that enables HR teams to hire, onboard, pay, develop, reskill, and provide employee experiences. In addition, the company offers planning applications; and applications for analytics and reporting comprising augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. Further, it provides supply chain and inventory solutions to healthcare organizations; solutions to manage the end-to-end student and faculty lifecycle; and Workday Extend for customers and their developers to build custom applications. It serves professional and business services, financial services, healthcare, education, government, technology, media, retail, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

