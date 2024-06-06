Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,548,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,293,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 5.3% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 2.61% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.31. The company had a trading volume of 92,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,676. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.57 and a 1-year high of $90.19.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

