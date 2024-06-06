Annex Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101,135 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.84. 749,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,785. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.29.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

