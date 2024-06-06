Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,071 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for 0.8% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of WEC Energy Group worth $19,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 763.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,332,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 131.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,379,000 after purchasing an additional 488,917 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 441,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,170,000 after purchasing an additional 421,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 17,727.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 371,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 369,786 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WEC traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.39. 758,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,798. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $93.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.