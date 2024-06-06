Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $14.15 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,597 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 39.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in Union Pacific by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $227.94. 1,224,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,286,851. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $194.13 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

