Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $23.31 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,068 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.0% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $52,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $461.96. 1,901,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,747. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $417.74 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $206.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $478.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.