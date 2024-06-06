Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.56% of UFP Technologies worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UFPT. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 70,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 37,590 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

UFPT stock traded down $7.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $253.79. 11,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.87. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.29 and a 1-year high of $268.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

Several analysts have commented on UFPT shares. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFP Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $61,111.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UFP Technologies

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.