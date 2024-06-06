Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $80.89 Million in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,690,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,892,000. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.4% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,238,000. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 586,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 14,600.8% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 757,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,256,000 after acquiring an additional 752,381 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 304.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 136,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.13. 165,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,889. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $53.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

