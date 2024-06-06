Annex Advisory Services LLC Makes New $459,000 Investment in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 36,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,967,000 after buying an additional 76,688 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FPI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Farmland Partners stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.94. 94,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,260. The stock has a market cap of $526.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.74. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

