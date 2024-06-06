Annex Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,325 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 63.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Desjardins cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

NYSE BMO traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $86.37. 286,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.86. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12. The firm has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 74.25%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

