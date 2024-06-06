Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,604 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 629,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 33,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.99. 3,742,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,209,809. The company has a market cap of $275.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,220,064 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

